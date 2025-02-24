Quartz Partners LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quartz Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $198.40 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

