Restaurant Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 23rd

Alibaba Group, Booking, and Block are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $7.70 on Friday, reaching $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,657,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,341,764. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $29.01 on Friday, hitting $4,989.22. 724,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,306. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,903.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,559.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Block stock traded down $14.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,776,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,729. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Block has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

