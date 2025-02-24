Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 38,931 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,931 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,480,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,370,640,000 after buying an additional 1,917,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,003,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,561 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $201,759,000 after buying an additional 891,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,194,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,977,015,000 after buying an additional 885,041 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Oracle by 2,899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,694,000 after buying an additional 883,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $167.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $109.66 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $469.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.