Rothschild Investment LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $167.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.58. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $109.66 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

