Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 422991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

The firm has a market cap of £69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

