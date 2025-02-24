SL Green Realty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 1,335 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $63.37. 141,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,917. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 792.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.07.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

