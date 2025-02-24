Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 202,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 434,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

