SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.41 and last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 1606913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

