Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00.

Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Africa Oil alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 38,461 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$77,252.76.

On Friday, January 17th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 758,600 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$1,575,612.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 290,000 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$595,167.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 88,800 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$173,959.20.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Africa Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$9.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.