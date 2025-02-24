Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $382.59 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.15.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

