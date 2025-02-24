Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gerdes Energy Research set a C$69.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.61.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Suncor Energy Company Profile

TSE:SU traded down C$0.27 on Monday, hitting C$55.92. 1,339,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,756. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.59. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$45.12 and a 52 week high of C$58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.98.

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.