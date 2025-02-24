Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 75648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. On average, analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

