Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 10.4% – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 735,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,605,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$786.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.03.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray is a Canadian producer that cultivates and sells medical and recreational cannabis. In 2021, legacy Aphria acquired legacy Tilray in a reverse merger and renamed itself Tilray. The bulk of its sales are in Canada and in the international medical cannabis export market. U.S. exposure consists of CBD products through Manitoba Harvest and beer through SweetWater.

