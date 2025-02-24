Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 40255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).

Time Out Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £150.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

Featured Articles

