Top Dividend Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 23rd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Exxon Mobil, and Phillips 66 are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $28.44. 71,937,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,522,957. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $162.35. 12,540,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,150,679. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $153.50. 10,586,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.67. 14,676,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,051,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.78. 12,517,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

See Also