Top Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – February 24th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, PowerUp Acquisition, and SK Telecom are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in creating and developing technologies for virtual environments, such as virtual and augmented reality platforms, digital currencies, and social networking within immersive digital ecosystems. Investors look to these companies for exposure to the expansion of the metaverse, betting on its potential to transform how people interact, work, and play in both digital and physical spaces. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 147,817,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,984,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.56. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.47. The stock had a trading volume of 929,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.65.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,728. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.38 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

NASDAQ:PWUP traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.56. 1,363,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 79,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,031. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

