Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.70. 5,602,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,878. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.