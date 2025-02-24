TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. 120,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.57.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $252,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at $303,152.16. This represents a 45.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

