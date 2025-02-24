Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.66. 6,049,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

