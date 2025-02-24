Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.0 million-$555.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.4 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 352,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

