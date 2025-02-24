Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.0 million-$555.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561.4 million.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
