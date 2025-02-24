United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.37. 859,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 835,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $723,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,257.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $1,359,000.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.