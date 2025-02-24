USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.87. Approximately 32,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 130,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $627.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

