USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Trading Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.87. Approximately 32,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 130,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on USNA. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 3.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
