V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues Earnings Results

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.19, Zacks reports. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. V2X updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.850 EPS.

V2X Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE VVX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 329,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. V2X has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on V2X in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V2X currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

