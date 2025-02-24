Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.43

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Vipshop has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vipshop to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,197. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Barclays began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

