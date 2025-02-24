WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 129 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $465.58 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $428.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.