Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 10,913 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 2.6 %

WMT stock opened at $94.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,112. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

