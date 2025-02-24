Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ford Motor (F)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ford Motor (NYSE: F):

2/10/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 72,455,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,913,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

