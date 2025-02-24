Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $39.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

ATMU traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.75. 553,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,798. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. Analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,592,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,617 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,949,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 806.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,152,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,911,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after buying an additional 584,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.