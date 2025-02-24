Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 87439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.