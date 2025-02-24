Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 89160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNCR

Xencor Trading Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Xencor news, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $38,409.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,054.20. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 732.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 111.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.