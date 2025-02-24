Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,701,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 756,319 shares.The stock last traded at $33.38 and had previously closed at $33.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

