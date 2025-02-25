414 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GS opened at $626.24 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.42 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.91. The stock has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

