AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $204.02 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51. The firm has a market cap of $360.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

