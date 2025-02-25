Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lowered by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $444.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.12 and a 200-day moving average of $493.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

