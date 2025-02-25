Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 1168546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,377,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,146,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,290,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,907,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

