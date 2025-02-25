Albany International (AIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $300.22 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AIN opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. Albany International has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $98.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

