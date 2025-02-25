Albany International (AIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $300.22 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE AIN opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. Albany International has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $98.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.
