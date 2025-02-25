Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

