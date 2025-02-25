Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,174 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

