Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,816 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $40,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,382,112. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $307.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

