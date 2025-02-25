Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas Buys 70,000 Shares

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00.
Amarc Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AHR remained flat at C$0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,023. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.
About Amarc Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amarc Resources
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.