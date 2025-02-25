Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas Buys 70,000 Shares

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AHR remained flat at C$0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,023. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

