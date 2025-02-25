Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.42. 5,800,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,743,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

