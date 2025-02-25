American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.31 to $10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.41. American Tower also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.310-10.500 EPS.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.