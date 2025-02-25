Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 4,468 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $274,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,261.22. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00.

Roblox Stock Down 2.3 %

Roblox stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $61.09. 8,734,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.