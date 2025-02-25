Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after buying an additional 106,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,640,000 after purchasing an additional 665,149 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,364,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $236.99 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

