Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Great-West Lifeco (GWO)

2/7/2025 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Great-West Lifeco was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$56.00.

2/7/2025 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Great-West Lifeco was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$49.00.

2/6/2025 – Great-West Lifeco was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/3/2025 – Great-West Lifeco was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/30/2025 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00.

1/6/2025 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$52.97. 41,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.91. The company has a market cap of C$49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$38.44 and a 1 year high of C$53.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.31, for a total transaction of C$784,695.00. Also, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.64, for a total transaction of C$438,927.25. Insiders have sold a total of 33,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,464 over the last ninety days. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

