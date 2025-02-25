Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Masco (MAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Masco (NYSE: MAS):

2/13/2025 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Masco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.03. 1,689,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,432. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Masco by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,626 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Masco by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

