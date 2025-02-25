Analyzing Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) & Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A Alarum Technologies 22.21% 46.33% 31.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jacada and Alarum Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alarum Technologies $26.52 million 1.81 -$5.53 million $1.08 6.42

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alarum Technologies.

3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jacada and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alarum Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 318.23%. Given Alarum Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than Jacada.

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats Jacada on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

