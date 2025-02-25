APA (APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
APA Trading Up 0.4 %
APA stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. APA has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
APA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA
About APA
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than APA
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.