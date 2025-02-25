APA (APA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APA Trading Up 0.4 %

APA stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. APA has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

