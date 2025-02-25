Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.850-7.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.85 to $7.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 331,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,965. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.