Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CAO Yun Sung Cho Sells 353 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yun Sung Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of Arrow Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ARW traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $111.11. 529,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,207. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,493,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after buying an additional 318,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after buying an additional 876,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.